Teen volunteer injured when 84-year-old crashes in food drive line

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after getting pinned between two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

It happened while he was volunteering at West Noble School Corporation’s weekly food drive at West Noble Middle School.

Indiana State Police responded there around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports about the incident.

After talking with witnesses and conducting an investigation, troopers determined that the 13-year-old was loading food into the trunk of a car when an SUV driven by an 84-year-old woman pulled in and crashed into the rear of another vehicle for an unknown reason. That vehicle was then pushed into the rear of yet another vehicle and pinned the boy’s legs in between them.

His parents were there and called for help.

Medics responded and took the boy to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries to both legs.

The 84-year-old woman was not immediately cited for a specific violation, pending further investigation by ISP and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.