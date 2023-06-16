ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Bluffton teen broke his leg Friday after the SUV he was driving collided with a semi on State Road 124.

The teen was heading east near the intersection of CR 400 W when he drove left of center and struck an oncoming semi according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. The SUV sideswiped the empty tanker trailer.

The teen, identified as Clayton J. Zootman, 18, of Bluffton, was taken to a hospital for his broken leg. A female passenger was also taken to a hospital. The semi driver was not hurt.