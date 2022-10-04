FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old male juvenile suspect accused of being involved in an Oct. 2 shooting that killed another teen is being charged with murder, police say.

After responding to a shooting at the 300 block of W. Wildwood Ave. Sunday night, police later found the suspect a few blocks north of the scene.

Police say the suspect has not yet been waived into adult court, but there will be a hearing soon to request the suspect be waived into adult court.

The date of that hearing is unknown at this time.