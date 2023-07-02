A teenage boy suffered life-threating injuries at St.. Joe Center Rd. and Arlington Pkwy on Sunday, 7/2/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries at the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Arlington Parkway North.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The boy on a “motocross style” bike collided with a Dodge Charger as he made a turn from Arlington Parkway onto St. Joe Center Road, police said. He was then transported to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The sedan hit the back of the bike, but officials say it isn’t clear who had the right-of-way.

The driver of the Charger left the scene and officers are still attempting to locate him. Police say they’ve attempted to make contact at the driver’s home and by calling his cell phone.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) and Air Support Unit were called for the investigation.

Traffic in both directions on St. Joe Center Road at Arlington Parkway was closed following the crash. It remained closed at the time of this post.

At this time, police have not shared a description of the driver they’re looking for.