STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 14-year-old boy died on April 19 after the stolen car he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames following a high-speed chase according to a Facebook post from the Ashley-Hudson Police Department.

The chase began just after 11 p.m. when police spotted what was described as a suspicious vehicle in the 100 S block of Harrison Avenue. When police approached the vehicle, the driver drove off and officers were unsuccessful in their attempts to make a traffic stop.

The boy then drove east on 800 S with speeds reaching 90 miles an hour before he entered the town of Hamilton. The boy then turned around to go west on 800 S. After crossing the intersection of Old 27, he turned north into a yard where he struck a tree. The vehicle burst into flames and because of the extreme heat, offices were unable to rescue him.

Investigators determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

According to the Facebook post, details of the incident are just now being made public out of respect for the boy’s family because DNA testing to determine his identity was only completed on Wednesday, May 3. The boy’s family was then notified.

The death investigation has been turned over to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police were contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will be reviewing the actions of the pursuing officer to determine if there were any violations of policy or state law.