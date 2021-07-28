Teen mower receives outpouring of support from community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antoine Garrett, 17, who started mowing lawns to earn money to buy a headstone for his late grandmother, has received an outpouring of support from the community.

When Garrett’s neighbor, Ashleigh Lindsay, heard why he wanted to mow her yard, she started a Go Fund Me page to help him.

Lindsay originally set a goal of $5,000. However, once that was quickly surpassed, she raised it to $15,000 to make sure Garrett and his sister are taken care of.

At last check, the page has raised nearly 14-thousand dollars.

