Teen mower receives outpouring of support from community

Antoine Garrett

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antoine Garrett, 17, who started mowing lawns to earn money to buy a headstone for his late grandmother, has received an outpouring of support from the community.

When Garrett’s neighbor, Ashleigh Lindsay, heard why he wanted to mow her yard, she started a Go Fund Me page to help him.

Lindsay originally set a goal of $5,000. However, once that was quickly surpassed, she raised it to $15,000 to make sure Garrett and his sister are taken care of.

At last check, the page has raised nearly 14-thousand dollars.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

