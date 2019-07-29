Teen loses control, crashes into guardrails, other car

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Sunday night after crashing into two guardrails and then another car.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was driving south in the 4300 block of IN-327 in Garret around 10 p.m. when she believed one of her tires went flat.

Police said the woman then lost control of her car, went off the west side of the road and hit a guardrail, over-corrected, crossed the center line, and hit another guardrail before crashing into another passing car that tried to avoid the collision.

Medics took the 18-year-old woman to a hospital for complaints of leg pain. The 16-year-old girl driving the other vehicle was not hurt.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.