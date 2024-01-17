FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old boy is the county’s latest homicide victim, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner on Wednesday identified Christopher Izekiel Easton as the victim in a fatal shooting this past Saturday in the 4900 block of Vance Avenue.

Easton died from multiple gunshot wounds and the coroner ruled his death a homicide, according to a media release.

Fort Wayne police were called to Vance Avenue at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, emergency dispatchers were told someone had been shot.

Upon officers’ arrival to the area on the city’s northeast side, they were told the victim had already been taken to a local hospital.

The scene Saturday on Vance Avenue where police believe Christopher Izekiel Easton suffered gunshot wounds that led to his death.

Emergency room staff at that hospital then told police a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds had been taken there and was in life-threatening condition. Easton later died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Easton is the second homicide victim in the county this year.

This past Friday, a 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Tra’Quon Dashon Hurmon, who was pronounced dead by medics at an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Seiler Road in New Haven.

Hurmon’s death was ruled the county’s first homicide this year.

The boy accused of shooting Hurmon is in custody but since he is facing charges as a juvenile he has not been identified.