Teen hospitalized after pulling out in front of minivan

Photo of a damaged vehicle involved in a crash on County Road 427 in DeKalb County on Thursday, October 17, 2019. One woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a car and and minivan.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of County Road 427 just north of Auburn.

Investigators said an 18-year-old woman driving a car stopped at a stop sign at that intersection before pulling out into traffic on County Road 427.

A minivan coming from the other direction tried to stop, but was not able to in time, and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles were totaled.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was taken to a hospital with complaints of hip pain.

The woman driving the minivan complained of back pain, but a news release from the sheriff’s department did not mention if she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No other details were available.