Teen hospitalized after pulling out in front of minivan

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a car and and minivan.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of County Road 427 just north of Auburn.
Investigators said an 18-year-old woman driving a car stopped at a stop sign at that intersection before pulling out into traffic on County Road 427.
A minivan coming from the other direction tried to stop, but was not able to in time, and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles were totaled.
The 18-year-old driver of the car was taken to a hospital with complaints of hip pain.
The woman driving the minivan complained of back pain, but a news release from the sheriff’s department did not mention if she was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No other details were available.