ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana.

The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected.

A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries.

Three more were treated for minor injuries.