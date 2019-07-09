Teacher pay commission to hold 3 hearings across Indiana

Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s fiscal condition following the close of Fiscal Year at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2016. Holcomb is Gov. Mike Pence’s pick to take his place as the Republican candidate for governor following his withdrawal to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. The Republican state […]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says his blue-ribbon teacher compensation commission will hold three hearings across the state next month as part of his effort to make teacher pay in Indiana competitive with surrounding states.

The hearings will be held Monday, Aug. 19 in Indianapolis; Saturday, Aug. 24 in Evansville; and Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Elkhart. Locations and times will be announced later.

The commission and its advisory council have been tasked with providing recommendations on how to achieve competitive compensation. The commission will deliver the recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly prior to the 2021 legislative session.

During the hearings, members of the commission and advisory council will seek ideas and solutions to the teacher pay gap and listen to concerns.

Comments also can be submitted online .

