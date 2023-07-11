A statue of Charlie the dragon sits on display at TCB Games in Huntington July 11, 2023.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, TCB Games owner Todd Nightenheiser turned imagination into reality with the mounting of “Charlie,” a statue of the store’s dragon mascot.

Nightenheiser had an imaginary friend named Charlie as a child, which served as inspiration for both the company’s logo and the statue unveiled Tuesday, according to TCB Games.

The company said it plans to add more parts to Charlie in the future with the goal of turning TCB Games into a tourist destination.

TCB Games offered free hot dogs and drinks during the ceremony along with special deals in the store.