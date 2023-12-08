FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When you think of “Silent Night,” what comes to mind is a Christmas carol commemorating the birth of Jesus.

A countdown on Taylor University’s website that tracks the time until tip-off for the Silent Night Game.

At Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, it has some additional connotation with its own tradition bearing the same name.

While to close the University’s infamous “Silent Night,” students sing the Christmas Carol, the tradition begins at the tip-off of the men’s basketball game the Friday before finals.

Students attend the game en masse in costumes and remain silent until Taylor scores its tenth point.

Then… madness ensues:

Students storm the court in the middle of the game, becoming a spectacle that momentarily has more pomp and circumstance than any basketball game.

An ESPN tweet featuring the event

That tradition has persisted since 1997 (with one break in 2020 due to COVID) and has drawn national attention, with outlets like ESPN, USA Today, and the CBS morning show covering it.

And the event doesn’t just generate viral media success, the celebration has fueled the Taylor Trojans to a 24-1 all-time in Silent Night games.

The tradition once again took center court on Friday night as Taylor hosted Great Lakes Christian College.

WANE 15 has covered the event for the past two years, you can see the moment the 10th point was scored in 2022 and 2021 below.

