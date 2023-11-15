UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) Taylor University announced details of a Master Plan Wednesday morning that will include the investment of more than $100 million in its Upland, Indiana campus over the next five years.

The investment coincides with an $18 million streetscape project for Upland which includes a repaved Main Street, wider sidewalks, improved curbs, and other aesthetic enhancements for the downtown area.

Taylor has seen back to back record breaking freshman classes and in a press release announcing the Master Plan details, the university expects another enrollment record next fall.

The $100+ million in planned campus investments is focused on five core areas: academic

buildings, dining facilities, residence life, hospitality, and co-curricular investments.

Significant projects include:

Horne Academic Center

This 45,000 square foot academic facility, anticipated to open August 2024, will be home to Taylor’s award-winning Film and Media Arts program. It will also house the University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a Taylor Thrives initiative, that will offer every incoming first-year student, regardless of major, the opportunity to earn a minor or certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Nussbaum Science Center and renewal of current academic buildings

Renovations of the Nussbaum Science Center will begin next month, resulting in a first-class

training facility for Taylor’s future School of Nursing. Pending accreditation approval, the

nursing program will begin accepting students for the 2024-25 academic year.

A recent nearly $2 million grant from the Don Wood Foundation has provided funding for

enhancing Taylor’s engineering facilities. The University renovated the Rupp Communications

Arts Center last summer and has plans to renovate the Reade Liberal Arts Center.

Hodson Dining Commons and additional food venue near University Library

One of the most ambitious projects underway is a full renovation of Hodson Dining Commons.

The reconstruction project includes a 650-seat event center with outdoor dining and gathering

spaces overlooking Taylor Lake. The Hodson expansion and the addition of a new food venue

near the University’s library will double the school’s dining capacity.

Residential Village

Taylor broke ground last week on new apartment-style housing for upperclassmen and graduate

students.

Welcome Center: Taylor’s New Front Door

Taylor’s Admissions and Alumni offices welcome thousands of visitors to campus and Upland

each year. The 20,000+ square foot Welcome Center will house Admissions, Advancement,

Alumni and Parent Relations, Marketing, and the President’s office