UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) Taylor University announced details of a Master Plan Wednesday morning that will include the investment of more than $100 million in its Upland, Indiana campus over the next five years.
The investment coincides with an $18 million streetscape project for Upland which includes a repaved Main Street, wider sidewalks, improved curbs, and other aesthetic enhancements for the downtown area.
Taylor has seen back to back record breaking freshman classes and in a press release announcing the Master Plan details, the university expects another enrollment record next fall.
The $100+ million in planned campus investments is focused on five core areas: academic
buildings, dining facilities, residence life, hospitality, and co-curricular investments.
Significant projects include:
Horne Academic Center
This 45,000 square foot academic facility, anticipated to open August 2024, will be home to Taylor’s award-winning Film and Media Arts program. It will also house the University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a Taylor Thrives initiative, that will offer every incoming first-year student, regardless of major, the opportunity to earn a minor or certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Nussbaum Science Center and renewal of current academic buildings
Renovations of the Nussbaum Science Center will begin next month, resulting in a first-class
training facility for Taylor’s future School of Nursing. Pending accreditation approval, the
nursing program will begin accepting students for the 2024-25 academic year.
A recent nearly $2 million grant from the Don Wood Foundation has provided funding for
enhancing Taylor’s engineering facilities. The University renovated the Rupp Communications
Arts Center last summer and has plans to renovate the Reade Liberal Arts Center.
Hodson Dining Commons and additional food venue near University Library
One of the most ambitious projects underway is a full renovation of Hodson Dining Commons.
The reconstruction project includes a 650-seat event center with outdoor dining and gathering
spaces overlooking Taylor Lake. The Hodson expansion and the addition of a new food venue
near the University’s library will double the school’s dining capacity.
Residential Village
Taylor broke ground last week on new apartment-style housing for upperclassmen and graduate
students.
Welcome Center: Taylor’s New Front Door
Taylor’s Admissions and Alumni offices welcome thousands of visitors to campus and Upland
each year. The 20,000+ square foot Welcome Center will house Admissions, Advancement,
Alumni and Parent Relations, Marketing, and the President’s office