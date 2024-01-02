UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Taylor University announced Lilly Endowment Inc. recently awarded the university a $30 million, marking the largest donation in the university’s history.

According to Taylor University, the grant will help with economic and community development in Upland and Grant County by funding the university’s Main Street Mile Initiative, which will bring additional funding to Upland for a total of more than $100 million over the next five years.

The grant also adds to more than $100 million in on-campus improvements that are already being worked on.

“Building and executing a five-year strategic plan is an enormous task, but including a plan for your local community also is an even larger undertaking,” said Will Hagen, Vice President for Strategy and Chief of Staff at Taylor University. “How amazing it was to have the perfect timing of the Lilly Endowment College and Community Collaboration planning grant to bolster our efforts.”

Lilly Endowment awarded the grant through its College and Community Collaboration initiative, which aims to encourage Indiana colleges to work with their local communities to “envision and jointly undertake significant community development efforts to enhance the quality of life and place in their communities.”