UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to an anonymous donation, Taylor University recently received a $20 million gift that officials say is the largest donation in Taylor’s 177-year history.

According to the “Million Dollar List” compiled by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the donation not only marks the largest one Taylor has ever received, but it is also the largest ever received by a Christian college or university in Indiana.

“This is truly a hinge moment in the life of Taylor University,” said Taylor President D. Michael Lindsay.

Taylor University said it will use the money for the “most aggressive scholarship challenge match” program in the university’s history.

The program, called the 10:10 Scholarship Challenge, will have Taylor match every gift from $10 to $10 million, essentially turning the $20 million donation into $40 million for Taylor University students, said Michael Falder, vice president for University Advancement at Taylor.

The program is named after the bible verse John 10:10.

“We are incredibly grateful for the alumni and friends whose giving makes it possible for us to enhance brick-and-mortar projects on our campus,” Falder said.

The university also said it had already broken all fundraising records for the fiscal year before the $20 million donation.