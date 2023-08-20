FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Taste of the Arts celebrates Fort Wayne’s rich history of arts and culture in the community and will be returning for its 15 year Saturday, August 26.

This year the festival will stretch all the way to Promenade Park with events at the Landing, and Rousseau Plaza along with the arts campus. Across the locations, different events will be held to celebrate the diversity of the arts.

On the arts campus, attendees will be able to participate in tasting rows along with the Artlink Market and Kekionga Plein Air event. The Artlink Market will feature homemade goods and crafts from 30 to 50 different vendors, offering unique and original art to the community. Kekionga Plein Air event shows off live outdoor painting with artists from across the country.

The festival offers activities for kids, along with interactive experiences to draw in all ages. 11 different stages will be set up across the city to show off over 80 different artists or acts.

The event is free to attend and will start at 11 am August 26.

For more information head to the Taste of the Arts Festival’s website.