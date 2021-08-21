Taste of the Arts returns for a mostly in-person event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Taste of the Arts is returning for a mostly in-person event for 2021.

“This year’s Taste of the Arts Festival will be a two-day festival, with a kick-off celebration on Friday, August 26 from 6 – 10 PM, and the traditional fun will continue on Saturday, August 27 from 11 AM – 7 PM,” said the festival’s organizers.

This year the festival will also be spread throughout downtown Fort Wayne. You’ll be able to catch vendors at the Arts United campus, Promenade Park, and The Landing.

