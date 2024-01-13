FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Tall Rabbit with community and a specialty drink.

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community is celebrating its 1 year anniversary with live music and a specialty drink debuting Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., patrons can listen to the tunes of Merky while sipping on a specialty drink called the “Chief’s Legend.” This specialty drink pays tribute to Chief Blue Jacket who fought Miami Chief Little Turtle 230 years ago.

The drink is a play on how 100 years after Chief Blue Jacket`s death, a new legend was formed that Blue Jacket was an abducted white settler by the name of Marmaduke Van Swearingen. Later disproved by DNA, the legend still lives on through a novel and outdoor drama. The drink is espresso-based with white chocolate, Irish cream syrup and a drizzle of caramel that will be served through January.

Alongside their celebration, Tall Rabbit wants to offer a special deal to their southside neighbors. Tall Rabbit will offer the “Southside Neighbor Deal” for the surrounding zip codes of 46802, 46803, 46806 and 46807. The deal offers patrons who purchase a drink to be provided with a second drink for $.02, $.03, $.06, or $.07 based on the zip code indicated on ID.

Other patrons will also receive a 10% discount all day Saturday.

The Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community is a part of Blue Jacket, Inc. and offers transitional hire opportunities to give those in the Blue Jacket community a chance to prove their worth.

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community is located at 2001 Calhoun Street just south of downtown Fort Wayne.