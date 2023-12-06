FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many young students struggle with reading when they are first starting off, kids can feel judgment or anxiety reading in front of their peers. The Fort Wayne Police Department is piloting a new program with their community relations division to help students that struggle with reading feel more confident with reading out loud and improve their overall reading skills.

Tinsley, an almost 2-year-old Blue Heeler, is a therapy dog that helps officers with mental health assistance. Tinsley’s handler, Officer Lisa Woods, started the program where she and Tinsley visit 2nd and 3rd grade classrooms each week.

Tinsley greeting a 3rd grade student in class.

For the first few visits, Officer Woods and Tinsley read students a book and learn how police officers people to be scared of.

“We don’t want kids to be afraid of the police, it gives them an opportunity to learn that Officer Woods is a person too,” said Officer Woods.

As students begin to feel more comfortable around Tinsley and Officer Woods, students that are having a tough time reading aloud will then start to read to Tinsley.

“They will have no judgment, it will just be a calm environment for them and it will help them build their reading skills,” Officer Woods said.

On Wednesday, Tinsley and Officer Woods visited classrooms at Prince Chapman Academy, they read ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ to Mrs. Wilhelm’s 3rd grade class.

“A lot of kids at this grade level struggle with their reading and in front of other kids and even in front of their teacher,” said Mrs. Wilhelm. “To have Tinsley there as a non-judgmental support animal is going to do miraculous things for them.”

Once Officer Woods and Tinsley walk through those classroom doors, it’s a feeling like no other.

“It is a feeling that I can’t even explain,” said Officer Woods. “Building those relationships with kids is a really good thing, knowing that they may have had a bad day and seeing Tinsley is going to make them feel better and get them through their day is the whole reason why I have been doing this. ”

Officer Woods can be reached here if any 2nd or 3rd grade teacher in the area would like to reach out to her. She plans on expanding the program at the start of the new year. Tinsley and Officer Woods also visit classrooms at Shambaugh Elementary and Bloomingdale Elementary.