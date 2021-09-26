Take your pick of apples and pears at Poplar Village Gardens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s time for the urban harvest of apples and pears at Poplar Village Gardens.

Bring family, friends, or yourself over to the garden on the corner of Miner & Walnut Streets in the 46802. The event lasts until 3 p.m.

Tools and supplies are provided for picking in the orchard and guilds.

It is advised to wear sturdy shoes, long socks and insect repellent– and remember to stay hydrated.

Apples stay fresh longer when the stem is intact, the video explains.

“Bring your mask to wear when in contact with individuals outside of your household,” a press release says.

The majority of the harvest is donated to the neighborhood food pantry.