FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few things to keep in mind Wednesday as you’re clearing your driveways following the winter storm is to take it easy, officials warn.

The American Heart Association says many people face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest from shoveling. Hundreds of people die during or right after shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways in the United States.

Doctors say the risk is there for people with a known history of heart disease. Heart rates can exceed 85-percent of maximal heart rate after two minutes of shoveling.

Bernie Beier, Director of Homeland Security Allen County said they have seen people die of a heart attack from shoveling during winter storms. He advises residents to slow down, take frequent breaks and help each other.

“6 to 8 inches of snow can create health problems, so help each other shovel, check on the elderly and take frequent breaks,” Beier said.