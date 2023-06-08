FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new exhibit focusing on life outside Earth has opened in Science Central.

“Build a Human Habitat on Mars” is a hands-on exhibit designed to inspire, engage, and educate the next generation of explorers about the human exploration of Mars.

Visitors will design their own imaginary habitat for successfully living and working on Mars.

The exhibit was manufactured by the Science Museum of Minnesota, in collaboration with the National Informal STEM Education Network, and funded by a grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).