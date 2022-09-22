FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local media was given a tour on Thursday of the new Union Street Market at Electric Works, which is set to open later this fall.
The market features two buildings: a west hall and an east hall with an atrium between the two.
The west hall will have more of a food court feel. The east hall will have more of a grocery-style feel and the hours will reflect both of those genres.
Late-evening food will be accessible on the west side, as it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours for the east hall will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Thursday, 18 of 25 available spots in the two halls have been leased. The director of planning and development for the market, Ted Spitzer, reiterated to the group that they hope to announced a few more tenants in the coming weeks, and hopefully have it entirely leased out by the official opening or soon after, as he told WANE 15 last week.
“We’ve been working on this for quite a long time. It’s amazing the progress that’s been made,” Spitzer said.
They haven’t set an official opening day yet, but anticipate it being at the end of October or early in November.
Construction on the building is on schedule, Spitzer said, and should be done by the end of September.
The market will easily be accessible from the north or south sides of the campus.
To the north, a newly constructed parking garage will open in mid-November and offer free parking. A tunnel that goes under the train tracks and connects to the market was constructed.
To the south, there is a surface lot near the Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab off of Swinney Avenue. It also connects to “The Forum” which will serve as the main entrance and lobby for Electric Works.
A short walk through The Forum and into what they’re calling “Dynamo Alley” between the buildings will get you to the market.
Parking at the surface lot or in the garage will both be free, Spitzer said.
Union Street Market will also feature indoor seating and an outdoor patio where there will be opportunities for live music and other forms of entertainment.
On the upper level of the west hall, there is open space that can be rented out for private gatherings of up to 150 people and a test kitchen where cooking lessons will be taught.
Starting November 26, an Artisan Market featuring local art and other offerings will take place in the atrium between the two halls for four straight weekends.
As previously reported, the Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market will make Electric Works its permanent home next spring. The farmer’s market will be set up in Dynamo Alley on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.
“This is a big project for Fort Wayne,” Spitzer said. “It’s really a testament to how much Fort Wayne’s food scene has improved over the last decade or so. So, there are a lot of great merchants. They’re all small, local businesses.”
As it stands now, here are the businesses lined up for the Union Street Market:
West Hall
- Conjure Coffee
- Brooks BBQ & Chicken
- Johnny OX Pizzeria
- Pikoso Burritos
- Neon Carrot
- Local Apple Cart
- The Charlie Horse Bar
- Lunar Infusions
- Kekionga Craft Company
East Hall
- B&B Meat Market
- B&B Seafood Market
- The Kitchen & Co.
- Grabill Amish Bakery
- Grabill Amish Deli
- Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks
- Bee Great
- Herculean Meal Prep
WANE 15 previously featured Bragg-A-Lot Sweets and Drinks when it was announced as a tenant at the Market.
Owned by DeZyre Bragg, a working mom who is a full-time nurse and also runs her business offering unique deserts.
Bragg was at Thursday’s tour. She said she had seen the building a few weeks prior, but in that time a lot had changed. She was all smiles as she got a look at the spot which will soon be the new home for her businesses.
“I’m ready. I’m ready for it all,” she proclaimed.” I’m overjoyed. I’m so excited. I’m very pleased to be a part of this project. I just want to get my hands a little dirty.”
“Her food is delicious. I’ve gotten to sample what she makes,” Spitzer said. “She’s very creative. She does a cheesecake-stuffed apple. Like, whoever thought of that? It’s incredible.”
Spitzer said the market will be open to the entire community seven days a week.
They’re offering gift cards redeemable by any merchant on the market’s website.
