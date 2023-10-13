FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Swifties will be able to experience their “Wildest Dreams” as Taylor Swift’s concert movie hits theatres Friday.

Whether fans experienced the “Great War” in trying to snag tickets or are just “Lovers” of the artists, Eras Tour will be taking over theatres to provide Swifties the opportunity to see the phenomena on the big screen.

Taylor Swift’s tour took the world by storm as one of the largest concert tours of all time, with her 3-and-a-half-hour set list attracting fans from across the history of her career. The concert movie is meant to be an experience for all Swifties, where dressing up and friendship bracelets are encouraged.

For those still wanting to fill the “Blank Space” of time for the weekend tickets are still on sale at both AMC CLASSIC Jefferson Point 18 and Regal Coldwater Crossing. The movie has a run time of 168 minutes and is rated PG-13.