Sweetwater Sound to take over ‘Time and Temperature Services’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is taking over PNC Bank’s iconic “Time and Temperature Services,” the companies announced Friday.

From the first phone number “Eastbrook 8011” to the mid 1980’s when users were welcomed by the cheerful voice of a phone operator, PNC Bank said it’s likely a billion of Fort Wayne residents have called in to check the local time and temperature.

PNC Bank said that while it’s difficult to say goodbye, it is thrilled to announce that the legacy of public service is being passed to another home-grown company that shares PNC Bank’s commitment to the community.

“While times have changed and newer technologies abound, this time-honored tradition is staying put, owned and operated here in Fort Wayne,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC Regional President of northern Indiana.

In the coming weeks, when Fort Wayne residents dial 260-422-0123 they’ll hear a new welcoming tune from Sweetwater Sound.