FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater announced Thursday the launch of the Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a new marketplace that allows people to buy and sell music gear online.

Gear Exchange allows sellers to have their own personalized storefronts — similar to eBay — including setting a store address, outlining policies for returns and adding a biography page.

As an added incentive, Sweetwater is waiving all seller fees until Oct. 31 as long as sellers decide to take a Sweetwater gift card in place of a cash payout.

“The Gear Exchange provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items, sharing remarkable stories behind each piece,” said David Stewart, chief marketing officer at Sweetwater.

In order to maintain safety for buyers, Sweetwater has implemented tight fraud prevention measures including requiring photos if the exact item listed and having a team of administrators monitor the marketplace for any potential security risks.

Users can also see the reputation a seller has on Gear Exchange through the use of badges that showcase how long the seller has been a verified Sweetwater customer.

“We are excited to provide a new forum for artists to find the perfect equipment to make the music they love,” Stewart said.

Shipping labels can be purchased directly though Gear Exchange, with the cost of the labels being subtracted from the payout.