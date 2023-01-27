FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Despite what it described as “current economic challenges,” Sweetwater, the largest online seller of music instruments and pro audio gear, saw strong revenue growth in 2022. The company is headquartered in Fort Wayne with corporate offices located at U.S. 30 and Kroemer Road.

The company, founded by Chuck Surack in 1979, saw over $1.57 billion in sales in 2022, which translated to 9.5% year over year revenue growth. It was the third straight year revenue exceeded $1 billion.

“I am immensely proud of the Sweetwater team’s accomplishments in 2022. In a year when the world dealt with economic uncertainty, geopolitical challenges, lingering supply chain difficulties, and many other issues, we were still able to provide exceptional customer service to millions of music makers,” said John Hopkins, CEO of Sweetwater. “What a privilege it is for us to have this role in the music industry; music that has the power to inspire, offer hope, and promote healing.”

In 2022 Sweetwater launched the Gear Exchange, which allows musicians to buy and sell used gear.

The company also opened a distribution center in Arizona, expanding its operations outside of Fort Wayne for the first time. The distribution center delivers products to West Coast

customers faster and more efficiently, shipping almost 50,000 orders in just three months and creating nearly 100 new jobs.