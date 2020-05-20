Sweetwater, American Red Cross partnering to host blood drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.

The drive is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donors must register beforehand because spaces will be limited.

Sweetwater will provide tickets for a concert scheduled in October for those who donate.

This drive comes as the Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to schedule and keep blood donation appointments in the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply for patients throughout this coronavirus pandemic. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community. As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to ensure the health of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.

“The public’s response to the need for blood has been phenomenal. We anticipate solid blood donor turnout over the next month,” Zak Bernath, Fort Wayne American Red Cross account manager said. “However, we know that there will be uncertainty for the next few months and are now focusing on making sure we are giving individuals plenty of opportunities to donate through the end of May.”

The Fort Wayne Northeast Chapter is one of six regional chapters that makes up the Red Cross Indiana Region, which serves 6.3 million Hoosiers in 87 counties. Sweetwater is eager to join the cause and help Hoosiers in need.

“Sweetwater is honored and grateful to participate in such an impactful event,” said Sweetwater VP of Corporate Communications Heather Herron. “We feel it is our responsibility to the Fort Wayne and Greater Indiana community to help in any way we can during these unprecedented times.”

“Pink Droyd is proud to partner with Sweetwater and The Red Cross, especially in support of COVID19 relief efforts – two great allies in this international health crisis. The Red Cross is an essential organization for providing necessary aid for both daily and disaster needs. We want to ensure we are doing the most we can to help those in need. Come join us….it’s just a little pinprick,” said Kevin Quandt of Pink Droyd.

To schedule an appointment to donate at the blood drive on May 20, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code “sweetwaterfw” or call 1-800-RED CROSS.