FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years.

The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores and festivals before eventually opening a retail store along North Anthony Boulevard.

In 2019, the business moved to its current location at Georgetown Square.

In addition to selling cakes and chocolates, the shop began to offer events such as free outdoor movies, scavenger hunts and role-playing games.

Leading up to the store’s final day, Sweets So Geek held a contest where three winners were able to pick from a list of three “unique items” the shop was giving away.