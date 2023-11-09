FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new paint job and a brand-new sign, it appears SweetCars is expanding – at least in some capacity – into the former Westwood Lanes bowling alley on West Jefferson Boulevard.

The former Westwood Lanes bowling alley has a new look and new signage that points to the facility’s future.

A “SweetCars” sign sits outside the old bowling alley, which also now dons a similar color scheme as the main SweetCars building directly to the south.

A spokesman for Surack Enterprises, which in turn owns SweetCars Holdings LLC, declined to comment on the future of the former bowling alley.

Property records show SweetCars Holdings bought the 30,000 square foot building this past April.

Westwood Lanes, along with a once-iconic giant bowling pin sign, was a staple for city bowlers for decades before closing sometime in the past six or seven years.