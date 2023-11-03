ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man wanted on three warrants- including escaping from custody- was taken back into custody Friday afternoon after SWAT teams and county officers surrounded a house for hours on the city’s southeast side.

Amerus Rudd

A release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said officers with the Warrants and Fugitive Division conducted surveillance that morning in the 7200 block of Adams Center Road, near Tillman Road. The man they were looking for, identified as 30-year-old Amerus Rudd from Fort Wayne, was found around 11 a.m. in a house that was not his.

The release said Rudd had three active warrants, including violation of probation for theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, escape and failure to return to lawful detention, and violation of probation for aggravated battery.

At least one SWAT truck could be seen at the scene, along with officers from Allen County and New Haven departments, totaling more than 20 vehicles.

Heavy police presence at Tillman and Adams Center roads Heavy police presence at Tillman and Adams Center roads SWAT vehicle at Adams Center and Tillman roads

According to the release, police made contact with Rudd through an open window but he initially refused to come outside and was armed with a knife.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time, police said.

After the FWPD’s Air Support Unit, county SWAT teams and Crisis Negotiation teams came to the scene, officers were able to de-escalate the situation. Rudd surrendered around 2:15 p.m. and was taken to the Allen County Jail, police said in the release.

A portion of Adams Center Road was closed for a few hours near the house, and the scene was being cleared around 2:45 p.m.