FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a southwest Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening, crews responded to a fire at 3904 Taylor Street at the Autumn Creek Apartments.



Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that a person is in life-threatening condition.

