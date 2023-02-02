FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township.

That’s according to public records and an official with S&V Liquors, who did not provide many details about whether anything else will also be built on the four acres of property in southwest Fort Wayne.

“S&V Liquors will have a location on the property,” wrote Kristen Holzinger, who identified herself as the owner of the liquor store chain, in an email to WANE TV. “There isn’t much more information besides that at this point. There is no information regarding when the store will be open.”

The property is currently owned by RKT Operations LLC, which shares the same address as S&V Liquors’ headquarters and has Holzinger listed as its registered agent. It’s the former site of the Homestead Inn.

S&V Liquors, which has existed for more than 40 years, currently has six stores in Fort Wayne and one each in New Haven, Churubusco, Garrett and Woodburn.