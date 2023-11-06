ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a car at an intersection in northeast Allen County Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Notestine Road and Ricker Road.

An SUV with children inside ended up on its side and a Chrysler 300 was damaged heavily in the crash. There’s been no information regarding injuries, however a WANE 15 videographer at the scene said it didn’t appear as if anyone was seriously hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Traffic was disrupted at the intersection while crews cleared up the scene.