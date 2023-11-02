FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high-speed chase with Fort Wayne Police ended Thursday when the SUV hit a school bus, a tree, and crashed in a yard on the city’s north side.

An FWPD spokesperson said the pursuit began just after 2 p.m. when an officer attempted to pull over James Pequignot, 54, who was wanted on multiple felonies, but sped away.

A later press release said the initial stop was made at Meyer Rd. and Washington Blvd. on the city’s east side.

About nine minutes later, police claim Pequignot clipped the front end of a short school bus before hitting a tree and crashing in the front yard of a home in the 5100 block of Riviera Drive, off North Clinton Street. Police said no kids were on the bus at the time.

The release said Pequignot then fled on foot, was tased and taken into custody. He was wanted previously for Escape, Violation of Home Detention, Habitual Traffic Violator, and Possession of Narcotics.

Police said he now faces preliminary felony charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Habitual Traffic Violator. New misdemeanors were Resisting Law Enforcement on Foot, Resisting Law Enforcement/Physical, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Pequignot was taken from the scene an ambulance with a police escort. His condition was not released.