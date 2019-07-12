SUV crashes into street department truck; Alcohol a factor

Fort Wayne police investigate a crash at Hanna and E. Wallace streets on Friday, July 12, 2019. One person sustained life-threatening injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday morning in a crash near downtown Fort Wayne.

Police and medics responded to Hanna Street near E. Wallace Street around 2 a.m.

When officers got there, a man was unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV.

Preliminary investigations showed the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Fort Wayne Street Department dump truck as the truck stopped at a stop light at Wallace.

Medics took the driver of the SUV to a hospital in serious condition. When they arrived, doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Investigators said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Police shut down Hanna from Hayden Street to E. Wallace Street for several hours while they conducted their investigation into the crash.

