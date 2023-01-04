Photo shows crash scene where SUV collided with a motorcycle on Minnich Road in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a motorcycle Wednesday morning southeast of Fort Wayne.

Photo shows motorcycle involved in collision with SUV on Minnich Road in Fort Wayne.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. when the SUV was attempting to turn north onto Minnich Road from a housing addition. It struck a motorcycle going south. Minnich Road is currently closed between Hoagland and Wayne Trace.

There’s not word on injuries. The SUV appears to belong to the City of Fort Wayne and has Department of Animal Care and Control stickers.

Minnich Road is expected to be open in the next hour or so.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.