‘Suspicious person’ arrested in LaGrange County

WANE Staff Reports

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Elkhart woman is facing charges after sheriffs arrested her for being in possession of syringes and methamphetamine.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department said around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, they received a call about a “suspicious person carrying baggage,” on County Road 150 North near County Road 200 East.

At the scene, they arrested Chelsea Reason, 27, after she was found to be in possession of syringes and meth.

The sheriff’s department did not specify the charges but did say she is facing two level six felonies.

