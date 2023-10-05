VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) A man who police say was wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Van Wert after someone reported a suspicious person.

The call said the person was in the 200 block of North Wayne street and when officers arrived they ran a warrants check on Kyle Wayne Jones according to a news release from the Van Wert Police Department. The check revealed that Jones had several outstanding warrants, one being a failure to appear out of Lima Municipal Court.

After being taken into custody police found approximately 16 grams of meth, more than 140 Xanax pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. Jones was then taken to the Van Wert County Jail.

Once lab testing is complete, the results will be sent to the Van Wert County Prosecutor to determine what evidence will be turned over to a grand jury.