ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday, July 30, marks the 21-year anniversary of the Snyderman House, a Fort Wayne home designed by famous architect and Indiana native Michael Graves, burning down due to a possible arson.

Built in 1972, the Snyderman House represented one of two homes in Fort Wayne designed by Graves, with the other being the Hanselmann House.

“Until you walked into the Snyderman House, you really couldn’t appreciate what it had to offer, and it was stunning,” said Matthew Kelty, architect and president of Kelty Tappy Design Inc., in 2002.

Exterior of the Snyderman House in Allen County (Photo provided by Matthew Kelty, architect and president of Kelty Tappy Design Inc.)

Before the fire, the house, located off U.S. 24 in southwest Allen County, had been vacant and in shambles for years, including broken windows and graffiti along the outer and inner walls.

However, the fire left the Snyderman House a complete wreck with little remaining but burned rubble and warped metal beams.

Although the cause of the fire was never determined, firefighters with the Aboite Township Fire Department told WANE 15 at the time that the fire was “suspicious.”

“Being a vacant house, there shouldn’t be any heat sources and stuff going to the house, and when you go out there and get a call in the middle of the night that the house is on fire, it’s suspicious in nature,” a firefighter told WANE 15 in 2002.

Snyderman House interior after being vacant (Photo provided by Matthew Kelty, architect and president of Kelty Tappy Design Inc.)

Crews worked for over two hours to put out the fire.

The house received praise from local architects and national publications alike before the fire, even earning a nod from Progressive Architecture magazine in its 1976 annual awards issue.

“It’s a very important piece of architecture,” Kelty said.

Kelty had been working to raise money to restore the home before the incident through a group called the Eleventh Commission, but the fire dashed any hopes of bringing the structure back to its former glory.

“It’s never just or right to rebuild something like this,” Kelty said.

Snyderman House after the fire (Photo provided by Matthew Kelty, architect and president of Kelty Tappy Design Inc.)

Outside of Graves’ Fort Wayne designs, he is also known for designing the Dolphin and Swan hotels at Walt Disney World, the Humana Building in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Portland Building in Portland, Oregon.

The Hanselmann House, the only remnants left of Graves in Allen County, can still be found at 10220 Circlewood Drive.

The house used to be available on Airbnb, but WANE 15 could not find a listing for the house on Airbnb’s website.