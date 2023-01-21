TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills.

According to a release, Indiana State Police Trooper McKinney was leaving the parking lot of the hospital just before 1:30 a.m. when he saw a 2016 Kia Forte stopped in the travel lane. The trooper approached the car and talked to the driver, who initially gave the officer a false name. The trooper was able to identify the driver as 23-year-old Ethan Shelton who, upon further investigation, has two active arrest warrants in Clinton County.

The release stated that Shelton seemed “impaired” during his interaction with the trooper. After running sobriety tests on Shelton, a Drug Recognition Expert revealed that he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Shelton was then put under arrest while his vehicle was searched. There, Trooper McKinney found the methamphetamine and prescription pills.

The release also said Shelton refused a certified test at a local hospital, but McKinney was granted a search warrant and obtained the certified test. Results are pending. Shelton was then transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail where he is being held on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony Identity Deception – Level 6 Felony False Identity Statement – Class A Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a Driver’s License – Class C Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

The following charges listed on his warrant for arrest out of Clinton County: