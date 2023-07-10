FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, authorities placed the 122nd Fighter Wing base in Fort Wayne under a short lockdown due to a “suspicious activity report.”

The lockdown lasted for less than an hour, and crews at the base conducted a security sweep of the premises and found no threat to the base.

“Our defenders responded to the perceived threat flawlessly,” said Col. Joshua Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing commander. “Our airmen train regularly for these types of scenarios, and their skills and abilities were apparent in their actions today.”

The 122nd Fighter Wing did not elaborate on the details of the “suspicious activity report,” but officials said there was no threat to public safety during the incident.