ALBION, Ind. (WANE) The two men accused of abducting a Kosciusko County teen, and then drowning her in Noble County back in 1975 pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearance Wednesday.

Laurel Jean Mitchell

Fred Bandy Jr., and John Wayne Lehman, both 67, were arrested Monday and taken into custody for the killing of Laurel Jean Mitchell, a 17-year-old North Webster girl. Both men have been charged with murder, and if convicted they could both face life sentences.

On Aug. 6, 1975, Mitchell disappeared, and her body was found the next day in the Elkhart River by some fishermen. An autopsy showed that she had drowned, but had struggled and her death was ruled a homicide. She had left work and was walking to meet up with friends when she was abducted and later killed according to authorities.

Authorities held a press conference Tuesday to announce the arrests and at the time Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery indicated that that the crime investigation is still ongoing.

WANE 15’s Rex Smith was in Albion for Bandy and Lehman’s court appearance and this story will be updated as more information is learned.