DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Decatur Police are investigating robberies at two gas stations on 13th Street that happened over the weekend.

The Decatur Police Department announced on Facebook they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat, and the man they believe is behind the robberies is in custody at a neighboring law enforcement agency for similar crimes in that area.

The suspect, only described by police as a male, was seen late Saturday night entering JJ’s Gas Station in the 900 block of N. 13th St. and demanding money from staff, Decatur police said. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, and when officers responded they said they did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

Sunday evening, police said the suspect entered McClure’s Gas Station in the 1300 block of S. 13th St. demanding money from staff. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in the Facebook post, and officers didn’t find anyone that night matching the description of the suspect.

It’s not clear if the man had a weapon in either instance.

Investigators said they believe the suspect of both robberies is the same person based on witness descriptions and surveillance video at both gas stations.

While Decatur police believe the man accused of the robberies is in custody elsewhere, they said the investigations at the gas stations are ongoing. No other information was included in the Facebook post.