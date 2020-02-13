Suspect shot during armed robbery attempt outside gas station

Fort Wayne police investigate an armed robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot at 1416 Oxford St. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. No other serious injuries were reported.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 1416 Oxford St. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an FWPD lieutenant at the scene, witnesses told police a group of people walked out of the convenience store and got in a car at one of the pumps.

That’s when a man wearing a mask apparently walked up to the car, pulled out a handgun, and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

While that was happening, another man with the group walked out of the store and saw what was unfolding. He pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with the robbery suspect.

The suspect and some of the victims then ran from the scene.

As police searched the area, they found the suspect about a block away with a handgun and a face mask nearby. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the injured suspect to a hospital, but doctors determined his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police also eventually found all of the robbery victims that left the scene. Detectives took them to the police station to interview them about the incident.

During their search for more evidence around the area, officers found multiple guns in various places. It’s still not clear whom they belonged to, and police said it was too early to say what other charges, if any, may result from the situation.

The robbery suspect is being guarded at the hospital and will likely be charged with armed robbery once he is discharged from the hospital, according to a lieutenant at the scene.

One woman who lives across the street from the gas station where the shooting happened said bullets came into her apartment during the incident, but they didn’t hit anyone.

Nobody besides the robbery suspect reported any serious injuries.

Detectives interviewed victims and witnesses, and also planned to review security video at the scene to learn more about the incident and confirm the details of what happened.