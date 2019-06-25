Suspect robs Grabill store with knife, police call on public’s help

Witnesses said the suspect looked like he is in his teens to early 20’s. They also said he has blond hair, has no facial hair and has a slender build.

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is calling on the public’s to help find an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the robbery happened Wednesday, June 19 at the H Souders Store & Sons in Grabill.

Investigators say the robbery occurred at the H Sauder and Sons General Store on Main Street Wednesday, June 19. The suspect was armed with a knife and took an unknown amount of cash from the store before taking off on foot.

Witnesses said the suspect looked like he is in his teens to early 20’s. They also said he has blond hair, has no facial hair and has a slender build. Officers said the suspect was wearing distinct shoes (Nike Monarchs), a grey Kevin Harvick hoodie and a trucker hat.

Anyone with information helping to identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Kelly at 260-449-7416.