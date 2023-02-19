NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Officers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department “successfully negotiated” a suspect out of his vehicle after firing one round from a gun and refusing lawful commands after 10 hours.

The department responded to a “suspicious occupied vehicle” at the intersection of Gar Creek Road and N. Roussey Road at 3:38 a.m. Sunday. A witness told WANE 15 the call was made because of the suspect’s suspicious behavior. According to a release, officers arrived and located the vehicle with one suspect inside. After identifying the male suspect, it was found that he had an active warrant.

When asked to exit the vehicle, the suspect refused and told officers he had a weapon. While ignoring commands from officers, he fired one round out of his driver’s side window. Then, the Allen County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were alerted.

Witnesses who lived nearby the scene were evacuated from their homes by first responders until the standoff was resolved.

The release states that the standoff lasted 10 hours with the suspect locked inside his vehicle. Officers were able to get the suspect to exit his car and peacefully surrender this afternoon. He was transported to Allen County Lockup and is currently being held on a parole warrant from Michigan.

The suspect is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.