Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Gateway Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Gateway Plaza on Goshen Road Monday night.

Officers were called to the rear of the complex around 9:50 p.m. on a call of a suspicious person with a gun. When police approached the man, he fled leading officers on a foot pursuit.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Felton, “the actions of the suspect caused an officer to discharge his firearm” during the chase near the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard. The man was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police expanded the crime scene as they track the areas involved in the chase including some residents’ backyards.

According to Felton, the officer involved in the shooting will be put on standard administrative leave, per department policy.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.