FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal July shooting on Lower Huntington Road accepted a plea agreement Tuesday that dismissed the murder charge against him, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

According to the plea agreement, Samuel W. Evans III will instead plead guilty to a single battery charge, which is a Level 5 felony.

In July, police arrested Evans and three other suspects after police found the body of 40-year-old Dennis Starr inside a vehicle near the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive.

The other three suspects, Samuel Evans IV, Lexus Evans and Jesse Shears, still face murder charges related to the shooting.

A sentencing hearing for Evans will be held Feb. 5, 2024.